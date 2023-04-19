Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

PM Studios and Pathea Games have announced that My Time at Sandrock, the sequel to the post-apocalyptic life sim/RPG My Time at Portia, will finally be building base on Switch this summer.

Originally blasting through its Kickstarter goal back in 2020 and releasing in Early Access on PC in 2022, My Time at Sandrock builds on solid foundations from the previous game. This time around, you'll be building up and expanding a desert community in the middle of a post-apocalyptic world. You'll be able to scavenge for relics in treacherous ruins and form long-lasting relationships with the locals as your town grows. Online mutliplayer is coming to the game after it launches, but it'll be available as a separate download.

From its time in Early Access, Sandrock has shown off its improved combat and aspects of its brand-new story, which teases a well-realised and gorgeous world. The brand new cinematic trailer gives us a taste of what's to come, including marriage, growing crops, and explosive battles. For a post-apocalyptic world, it looks pretty darn colourful.

We've tried the game out at PAX East earlier this year, and we came away impressed — even if it was the complete PC build.