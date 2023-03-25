Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

LEGO 2K Drive got announced for the Nintendo Switch earlier this week and if you have been wondering about whether or not there'll be an option to spend money on the game, yes - there will be.

A 2K representative has told wccftech there will be "real money" in play. While players earn "Brickbux" from regular gameplay, there will also be coins that can be purchased with real currency. 2K says there'll be safety measures in place to ensure parents have the final say:

“Lego 2K Drive features an in-game store, Unkie’s Emporium, where players can acquire optional items including new vehicles, minifigures and more. There are two types of items in the store, ones that can be purchased using Brickbux earned through playing, or ones that can be purchased using coins obtained through a real currency purchase. Safety and responsibility was a top priority for us when creating Lego 2K Drive. To ensure parents can make the right decisions for their kids, to make purchases a player must create a 2K Account. If the player is underage, their account must be verified by an adult, who then has the ability to block in-game money purchases.”

In addition to real money, the game's press release also confirms LEGO 2K Drive as a "live service game". It will include its own "Drive Pass" and seasonal updates as part of this. You can learn more about this upcoming release in our own hands-on: