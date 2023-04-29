It's been a busy week for the physical distributor Limited Run Games and to top it off the company has now announced a hard copy of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon.
There'll be a standard copy ($39.99) and classic edition ($64.99) up for grabs. The classic edition will come with a soundtrack, art cards, an art book and features a classic Konami silver box. Pre-orders will go live on 5th May.
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a revival of Konami's 1987 action/RPG Famicom release by indie studio GuruGuru. You can learn more in our review. Limited Run also announced a Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Collection this week as well as an Alien: Isolation collection.