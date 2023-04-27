Following on from its Jurassic Park 30th anniversary collection teaser yesterday, Limited Run Games has now announced a physical release for the 2019 game Alien: Isolation. This hard copy will include all of the DLC and will be available to pre-order between 26th May and 9th June.

There'll be three different versions of Alien: Isolation - The Collection available. Here's a look at each one:

Standard Edition - $39.99 USD

ALIEN: ISOLATION - THE COLLECTION INCLUDES:

All seven DLCs including ‘Last Survivor’, a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.

Classic Edition - $74.99

ALIEN: ISOLATION - THE COLLECTION CLASSIC EDITION INCLUDES:

Physical Copy of Alien: Isolation - The Collection for Nintendo Switch

Alien: Isolation - The Collection VHS Style Box

Alien: Isolation - The Collection SteelBook

All seven DLCs including ‘Last Survivor’, a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.

Collector's Edition - $139.99

ALIEN: ISOLATION - THE COLLECTION COLLECTORS EDITION INCLUDES:

Physical Copy of Alien: Isolation - The Collection for Nintendo Switch

Alien: Isolation - The Collection Collector's Edition Box

Alien: Isolation - The Collection VHS Style Box

Alien: Isolation - The Collection SteelBook

18" x 24" Double Sided Poster

Sevastopol Station Replica

Art Cards

Patches

All seven DLCs including ‘Last Survivor’, a recreation of Ellen Ripley’s final mission on board the Nostromo.

As already noted, this announcement follows on from Limited Run's teaser for a Jurassic Park 30th anniversary collection, which will seemingly include NES, SNES and Game Boy versions of the first two games in the series. You can learn more in our previous post: