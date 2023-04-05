Last week, Niantic announced it would be increasing Pokémon GO Remote Raid Pass prices and limiting daily participation.

It's not gone down well with the community, and although Niantic has already mentioned how this update will definitely be going ahead on 6th April, the community has now responded on social media with its own hashtag 'HearUsNiantic'.

In a two-part message to Niantic, the Pokémon GO community asks Niantic to reconsider the update as they believe it will "harm" the following players:

- "Rural trainers who lack adequate local community support"

- "Trainers with disabilities who physically cannot get outside to play"

- "Trainers who have severe social anxiety who struggle mentally to get outside to participate in in-person raids

- "Trainers who work night shifts and cannot participate during the day"

- "Single-parent trainers who are managing children, a household and a career with minimal time to spare"

- "And most importantly of all, the Remote Raid changes will limit our global interaction with our trainers who we have developed tight bonds with over the last 3 years."

Many well-known people within the Pokémon community are helping spread the message:





Please listen #HearUsNiantic pic.twitter.com/pelwfHWmwU Putting my support out with fellow @PokemonGOApp Players as the planned changes to Remote Raids, and the game in general over the past year, have been very bad for not just the general player, but rural & players with reduced mobility.Please listen @NianticLabs April 4, 2023

Speaking to Eurogamer recently, Pokémon GO VP Ed Wu mentioned how the change was necessary for the "long term health of the overall game" and Niantic's own principles of encouraging players to get outside and explore the world together.