As you've likely heard by now, Niantic will be making some adjustments to Pokémon GO Remote Raid Passes in an update next month - increasing the prices and also limiting the amount of these raids players can participate in per day.
Admittedly, this decision hasn't gone down well with the game's community. On social media and various websites, many trainers appear to be frustrated by this news - with some labelling it the "worst decision" possible and accusing Niantic of restricting the experience.
Here's a small round-up of just some of the reactions so far:
You can learn more about the Remote Raid Pass changes in our previous post. These changes will take place next month on 6th April 2023.