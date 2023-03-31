As you've likely heard by now, Niantic will be making some adjustments to Pokémon GO Remote Raid Passes in an update next month - increasing the prices and also limiting the amount of these raids players can participate in per day.

Admittedly, this decision hasn't gone down well with the game's community. On social media and various websites, many trainers appear to be frustrated by this news - with some labelling it the "worst decision" possible and accusing Niantic of restricting the experience.

Here's a small round-up of just some of the reactions so far:

We saw some of this last year when they completely redid the whole "box economy" and made boxes contain far less for far more money, and it showed in revenue and user retention



I love playing Pokémon GO, but I don't know if it can come back from this repeated erosion of trust. — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) March 30, 2023

Yo @GWR think there’s a new world record for worst decision in gaming March 30, 2023





We want to give you a heads-up about changes coming to your player base. It may get smaller. You said you heard us, it's clear you did.. and then you ignored us. We're sick of our data being harvested without a care to the actual game you're running.



More to come… Pokémon GO,We want to give you a heads-up about changes coming to your player base. It may get smaller. You said you heard us, it's clear you did.. and then you ignored us. We're sick of our data being harvested without a care to the actual game you're running.More to come… pic.twitter.com/Ymz48mHE5O March 30, 2023





i don’t think they can make a decision more worse then this.



probably going to go free to play. what a way to kill the game. https://t.co/j82RV8ULtm this is the worst decision they have made, ever.i don’t think they can make a decision more worse then this.probably going to go free to play. what a way to kill the game. #HearUsNiantic March 31, 2023





Second, the Niantic developers did not make these decisions, and harassing them (or the PR people) or really any Niantic employee is also a terrible decision. Don’t do that. https://t.co/qUZVzi7ZJ3 First, this is a terrible decision.Second, the Niantic developers did not make these decisions, and harassing them (or the PR people) or really any Niantic employee is also a terrible decision. Don’t do that. #PokemonGO March 31, 2023





This is what we call a disability tax. If you can't leave your home or live in an inaccessible area, you can play, but it's going to cost you, and you can't play much. To summarize, Niantic is doubling the cost of playing Pokémon GO remotely, and limiting how much you can play.This is what we call a disability tax. If you can't leave your home or live in an inaccessible area, you can play, but it's going to cost you, and you can't play much. https://t.co/hDPj3QmACD March 30, 2023





In short,



Remote Raiding actually BROUGHT communities together.



RIP https://t.co/Fy0Z0krlm3 I’m coming out of the shadows to voice my thoughts..In short, @NianticLabs is REALLY out-of-touch with their playerbase and is now WILLING to sacrifice their revenue to meet their vision/core values.Remote Raiding actually BROUGHT communities together.RIP #PokemonGO March 30, 2023

You can learn more about the Remote Raid Pass changes in our previous post. These changes will take place next month on 6th April 2023.