Niantic's hugely successful mobile title Pokémon GO has announced there are some changes coming to the game's Remote Raid Passes early next month.

On 6th April 2023, trainers can expect price increases to Remote Raid Passes, new limits to the number of times you can participate in a Remote Raid per day (a maximum of five times per day), and various other Remote Raid adjustments. Niantic explained how it "never intended" Remote Raid Passes to dominate the experience:

"Since their introduction in 2020, Remote Raid Passes have come to dominate the experience of playing Pokémon GO in a way we never intended. Rewarding Trainers with additional Candy XL and adding other new features are two of the ways we hope to further incentivize playing Pokémon GO in person with your friends, family, and community.

"We plan to keep Remote Raid Passes as part of Pokémon GO. However, we believe this change is necessary for the long-term health of the game, and we do not make it lightly. We feel this is a necessary step toward our goal of preserving and improving the unique experience of playing Pokémon GO—a game we hope you continue to enjoy long into the future."

Here are the adjustments coming in the next Pokémon GO update:

Pricing adjustments:

The price of the Remote Raid Pass three-pack will increase to 525 PokéCoins.

The price of single Remote Raid Passes will increase to 195 PokéCoins.

A Premium Battle Pass three-pack will be added to the shop for the price of 250 PokéCoins.

Remote Raid participation limits:

Trainers will be able to participate in a maximum of five Remote Raids per day.

This maximum may change and increase for special events.

Remote Raid Passes:

Remote Raid Passes will be included in the pool of potential rewards for Research Breakthroughs.

Remote Raid Passes earned via Research Breakthroughs will still be subject to the existing inventory limit of three Remote Raid Passes per Trainer.

If a Trainer earns a Remote Raid Pass from a Research Breakthrough while at the three Remote Raid Pass limit, they will receive a Premium Battle Pass instead.

Purchases of Remote Raid Pass 3-Packs will still allow you to hold up to 5 Remote Raid Passes if you purchase it with 2 Remote Passes already in your inventory.

Candy XL: