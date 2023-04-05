Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Fire Emblem Engage has had an update jumping all the way up to Version 2.0.0. This update makes way for Wave 4 of the game's Expansion Pass content.

Apart from this, an "update bonus" has been added, collaboration content with the mobile app Fire Emblem Heroes can now be downloaded and various issues have also been resolved to make for a more enjoyable experience.

Here are the patch notes in full, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 2.0.0 (Released April 4, 2023)

General Updates

Compatible with Wave 4 of the Expansion Pass.

Update Bonus has been added. You can receive items when entering the Somniel from Chapter 5 or later.

Collaboration content with the smartphone app “Fire Emblem Heroes” can now be downloaded for free from the Nintendo eShop. You can receive items when entering the Somniel after downloading the data from the eShop. Note that players who have already downloaded the bonuses from linking with “Fire Emblem Heroes” cannot download the content again.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

As previously noted, more maps, locations, and new class types have been added in Wave 4, alongside additional story content. You can learn more in the original story: