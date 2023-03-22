Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Wave 4 of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass lands on 4th April — or 5th April in Europe. And for Fire Emblem fans, this is likely the most exciting addition yet, as it brings in brand-new story content.

In an ominous trailer, which starts off with "your grave", the Fell Xenologue will bring more story content to the base game, which is separate from the chapter structure, and will introduce brand new characters Ned and Nil. The pair say there are seven 'Emblem Bracelets', and four are missing — meaning there may well be some characters coming back to the fray.

More maps, locations, and new class types will be added in Wave 4 alongside the story content. So it's a jam-packed update — but you'll need the Expansion Pass to access it.

Wave 3 launched just last month, which means we've had four brand new pieces of DLC since Engage launched in January — phew!