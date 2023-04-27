Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Might & Magic series may have somewhat fallen by the wayside since Ubisoft acquired the rights to the franchise back in 2003, but Dotemu is striving to bring the RPG puzzler back as it's developing and publishing a remaster of the 2009 DS game in Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition.

The game is set to release this summer and provides all of the adventuring and puzzling that the DS original did but with a fresh lick of paint and a good number of quality-of-life improvements thrown in for good measure.

For those who have never come across the series before, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes combines turn-based strategy with puzzle mechanics in the fictional, fantasy world of Ashan. This definitive edition is said to have not altered the original's scope and vision, though there are several new additions this time around.

Alongside updated character art and portraits from the original's anime-inspired visuals, Dotemu's remaster also rebalances the multiplayer player mode and adds in a new 'I am the Boss' DLC, and a new boss to Quick Battle and Online/Offline multiplayer modes.

For a little more information on the game's plot and a look at some fresh screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Taking place 40 years before the Heroes of Might & Magic V saga, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes tells the tale of five heroes scattered across five different regions of Ashan. Each must travel their own dangerous paths to grow in strength, unravel a demonic plot, and ultimately save the world from Demonic forces. Sporting local and online multiplayer, fans can choose between one of 15 playable characters across five different factions. Master unique abilities and learn dynamic combat mechanics as you experience an epic adventure filled with vibrant detail.

We don't have an official release date for this one just yet besides 'Summer 2023', but we are excited by what we have seen so far. Here's hoping that we don't have to wait too long!

What do you make of this Might & Magic remaster? Did you play the DS original? Let us know in the comments.