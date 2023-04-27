The Might & Magic series may have somewhat fallen by the wayside since Ubisoft acquired the rights to the franchise back in 2003, but Dotemu is striving to bring the RPG puzzler back as it's developing and publishing a remaster of the 2009 DS game in Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition.
The game is set to release this summer and provides all of the adventuring and puzzling that the DS original did but with a fresh lick of paint and a good number of quality-of-life improvements thrown in for good measure.
For those who have never come across the series before, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes combines turn-based strategy with puzzle mechanics in the fictional, fantasy world of Ashan. This definitive edition is said to have not altered the original's scope and vision, though there are several new additions this time around.
Alongside updated character art and portraits from the original's anime-inspired visuals, Dotemu's remaster also rebalances the multiplayer player mode and adds in a new 'I am the Boss' DLC, and a new boss to Quick Battle and Online/Offline multiplayer modes.
For a little more information on the game's plot and a look at some fresh screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:
Taking place 40 years before the Heroes of Might & Magic V saga, Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes tells the tale of five heroes scattered across five different regions of Ashan. Each must travel their own dangerous paths to grow in strength, unravel a demonic plot, and ultimately save the world from Demonic forces. Sporting local and online multiplayer, fans can choose between one of 15 playable characters across five different factions. Master unique abilities and learn dynamic combat mechanics as you experience an epic adventure filled with vibrant detail.
We don't have an official release date for this one just yet besides 'Summer 2023', but we are excited by what we have seen so far. Here's hoping that we don't have to wait too long!
What do you make of this Might & Magic remaster? Did you play the DS original? Let us know in the comments.
Comments (26)
You know how some puzzle games can get into your head a bit too much? This is one of them! I played the DS version and, oh man, I couldn't stop dreaming about it.
I remember this game being entertaining on the DS, but not very deep or otherwise memorable. Maybe I'll pick it up during a sale. I don't think the DE adds much that I would like to spend money on while I have the original still around.
I just got this on Steam a couple of days ago. Fun game!
I think Might and Magic is one of the worst series ever made. I played Heroes VI a few years ago - it was so dull and uninteresting and devoid of any real strategy.
The first Might and Magic was the first video game rpg i ever played. I was quite young and it took me a year to beat. If i recall the ending had you
answer a question regarding the Constitution of the U.S, or maybe it was the Declaration.. can’t remember. I do remember running for a dictionary. It was a timed question!
Why weren’t you invented yet, world wide web!?
Never heard of this game.At first glance, was a bit interested until i read it’s an rpg-puzzler. Was hoping it was a consolized version of the Heroes of MnM games.
Always cool to see DS ports, though.
This is a nice puzzle game. I got in on DS and if they offer a nice physical edition I will pick it up.
Day one purchase for me.
I remember that there was a blind bag promotion with the game in which vinyl figures of the characters were sold. I loved them! I was in Spain at the time, I don't know if they ever came to the states. I almost have the whole collection somewhere. I'm so excited for this to come back.
This is more of an action strategy game than a puzzle. I liked this one, and may pick it up depending on price.
I greatly enjoyed this game, back in the day. One of Capybara’s best, IMO. Great news, looking forward to this version.
I picked this up because I was obsessed with the idea of have a Heroes of Might and Magic game on the DS at the time. Obviously this was not that but it wasn't a quick cash-in of the franchise I feared it to be at first glance either. I ended up enjoying it so much that I actually played the campaign 3 times (and I usually never relay games) and kept coming back for the quick play against the computer as well. I recently got the game on Steam and played it on the Steam Deck with the I am Boss DLC that wasn't on the DS version and I am less interested. Maybe I just played it to death or there is just too many other modern games begging for my attention but I have not played it for more then a hour or 2.
Oh hell yes! This is a wonderful game. I fully urge anyone who likes puzzle games to give it a go. Please don't be put off looking at videos thinking it is some sort of hardcore strategy game. It is closer to a puzzler really and the difficulty is pitched brilliantly. If they do a demo, definitely try it out. Can't wait to play this again
I kept wondering why they never ported this game for Switch. If they ported the game 3 years ago, I would have totally jumped on it. Better late then never though and I am sure that there is some people out there who will enjoy this gem.
Hey I remember this one, I have it on steam but I prefer playing this remaster on modern console
I still play this game once a year, usually around Christmas. Day 1 purchase! Amazing game if you haven’t played it.
I completely forgot I ever played this ! Excited to see it come back
News of the month, easily. One of my favorite games of all time, and one of the few I've completed multiple times. I own it on DS, PS3, and Steam. Videos do not do justice to the engrossing battles. Cannot recommend highly enough.
This is actually a really good puzzle game. Love that it's back better than ever!
Played this on PS3. My wife had so much fun just watching me - we’re big match 3 and fantasy people - that we got it for her on her 3DS. Not sure I’d buy it again for more than $10 since we already own it twice, possibly 3x w/ Steam, but I’ll be thinking about it. My favorite ever match 3 game, even though it really isn’t quite match 3, and they should have made a sequel.
@Darknilious exactly the same for me. I've completed it multiple times, and i almost never replay games.
One of my favorite DS games. I stumbled upon it one day while shopping. I'd played Heroes of Might & Magic 2-4 and the game was just 10€ so I picked it up. Absolutely fell in love with it. I saw the Steam version in the same store years later for 3€ and bought it again.
I don't need a third copy but I'm happy it's on Switch. A sequel would be nice.
I just got this for Steam on humble bundle for $2, fun game.
Damn. Might & Magic was so good in Nintendo DS. What a wonderful news!
I don't think the DS original sold very well, because I remember seeing it sold for cheap at convenience stores and pharmacies in the U.S. for a few bucks.
One of my gaming regrets is not getting it from my local 7-11 when it was sold for $6.99!
I'm excited to check out this new version, because Dotemu does fantastic work. Looking forward to it!
Never played this, but it looks bloody ace!
@Darknilious @Cashews Heroes of Might and Magic is a spin-off from the Might and Magic series with different game play and everything.
