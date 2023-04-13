Ahead of the Disney Speedstorm early access launch next week on 18th April, Gameloft has revealed another new playable character for the free-to-play licensed racer.

This time it is Figment - the mascot of the "Imagination!" pavillion at Walt Disney World Resort's Epcot theme park.





Thanks to everyone who helped unlock this reveal by reaching our first Up next at the Disney Speedstorm starting line is... Figment! With a spark of imagination, Figment is ready to race in Season 1!Thanks to everyone who helped unlock this reveal by reaching our first #CommunityChallenge wishlist goal! pic.twitter.com/5PSGbwxWTw April 12, 2023

Speedstorm's founder's pack is available for $29.99 USD or you can get the deluxe or ultimate packages for $49.99 / $69.99. These packs will give you access to racer unlocks, additional racers (of your choice), tokens, golden pass credits, exclusive founders kart livery and more.

You can see each pack on offer in our previous post, or hold out until the free-to-play version goes live at a later date: