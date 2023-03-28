Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Gameloft's Disney Speedstorm races into early access on 18th April on Switch, and we've got a trailer that breaks down the game's Founder's Pack.

The live service racer has three different tiers that you can kick off the racing with from its early access launch next month, and each one will give you access to additional racers (without having to unlock them), exclusive cosmetics, and in-game currency such as tokens and Golden Pass Credits. A new season will kick off every 6-8 weeks, and if you pre-order today, you'll get an exclusive bonus racing suit and car decor.

Let's break down each of the Founder's Pack tiers, then, all from the Switch eShop:

Standard Founder's Pack - $29.99

• Access to Disney Speedstorm

• Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck

• Additional racer unlock of your choice

• 4000 Tokens (in-game currency)

• 2 Golden Pass Credits

• Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and the chosen racer

• Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and the chosen racer

• Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Deluxe Founder's Pack - $49.99

• Access to Disney Speedstorm

• Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan

• Additional racer unlock of your choice

• 7000 Tokens (in-game currency)

• 2 Golden Pass Credits

• Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan and the chosen racer

• Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan and the chosen racer

• Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

Ultimate Founder's Pack - $69.99

• Access to Disney Speedstorm

• Racer unlock: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow and Hercules

• Additional racer unlock of your choice

• 12000 Tokens (in-game currency)

• 3 Golden Pass Credits

• Exclusive Founding Member racing suit for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the chosen racer

• Exclusive Founding Member kart livery for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules and the chosen racer

• Exclusive Founder’s Motto and Avatar

• Kart wheels and wings for Donald Duck kart

So, the price of entry is pretty steep for the Founder's Packs, and just like Gameloft's other ongoing title — Disney Dreamlight Valley — free to play is coming at some point in the future. We just don't know when.

Will you be taking to the races as your favourite Disney character come 18th April? Let us know.