Back when Fire Emblem Engage was released on the Switch at the start of the year, the Japanese magazine Nintendo Dream ran a poll, asking fans who their favourite character was in the latest release.

Now, after two months, the final rankings are in! Thanks to a translation (via Serenes Forest), we've got the "top 25" characters of 39 characters - revealing the game's protagonist Alear as the favourite!

1. Alear

2. Diamant

3. Alfred

4. Alcryst

5. Yunaka

6. Sommie

7. Céline

8. Pandreo

9. Veyle

10. Ivy

11. Framme

12. Etie

13. Lapis

14. Anna

15. Louis

16. Goldmary

17. Hortensia

18. Boucheron

19. Chloé

20. Amber

21. Kagetsu

22. Clanne

23. Panette

24. Fogado

25. Vander



If you're looking for a reason to revisit Fire Emblem Engage on Switch, earlier this month Version 2.0.0 went live - adding the fourth wave of Expansion Pass content. This includes new characters, locations, maps and added class types.