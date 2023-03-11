Capcom characters from the Street Fighter and Resident Evil series have already joined Epic's Fortnite before, so it's no surprise to see more of the Japanese company's roster on the way to the popular battle royale.

According to leaks this week (via Fortnite fan account HYPEX), Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield will both be added to the game as character skins in a future update. They would follow on from Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield skins added in 2021.

On a related note, Fortnite could potentially be getting a first-person mode in its next update. Apparently, you'll be able to freely swap between this view and the original third-person perspective.