Epic's insanely popular battle royale title Fortnite could be getting a new mode that will put it more in line with certain other games on the market.

According to Fortnite content creator HYPEX, the third-person multiplayer title will be adding a first-person mode in the next season - allowing players to keep a much closer eye on enemies.





The same reliable source confirmed it to me & Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR , and now @GMatrixGames @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS March 4, 2023

Apparently, there's no need to worry about this view being enforced, with the same source suggesting it will most likely be an optional setting. This next season is expected to arrive at some point later this week.

Whether or not this will carry over to the Switch version is unknown, but if we hear about any updates, we'll let you know.

Would you be interested in playing Fortnite in first-person mode? Comment below.