Epic's insanely popular battle royale title Fortnite could be getting a new mode that will put it more in line with certain other games on the market.
According to Fortnite content creator HYPEX, the third-person multiplayer title will be adding a first-person mode in the next season - allowing players to keep a much closer eye on enemies.
Apparently, there's no need to worry about this view being enforced, with the same source suggesting it will most likely be an optional setting. This next season is expected to arrive at some point later this week.
Whether or not this will carry over to the Switch version is unknown, but if we hear about any updates, we'll let you know.
This is pretty nuts. It’s not the first time a big game has done something like this, but you can’t say Epic is resting on their laurels.
That said, the gun in that screenshot looks very centered, and AFAIK the game still favors right shoulder peek so… how did they reconcile this? I’m not going to play it, but it would be interesting to see some gameplay switching between both modes and see how it affects the reticule and aiming.
How the heck is build mode going to work in a first person setting?
I’m probably not going to use it, since I like seeing my skins and just like third person, but it’s cool for people who will use it, nothing wrong with more options.
Super ! Where is the local wireless multiplayer mode ???
