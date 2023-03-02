3DS eShop
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

We have now entered the final month of the 3DS and Wii U eShops. If you are anything like us, then you are probably looking at making a good few panic purchases over the coming weeks, spurred on by the knowledge that many of these games will soon disappear forever.

This is currently looking like a rather pricey endeavour, but fortunately Thunderful Games is making things that little bit easier on our wallets by slashing a whopping 80% off the RRP of many of its games to bid farewell to the eShop services.

Games in the SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist series are seeing the benefit of this sale, with many being cut down to more easily-affordable prices. The same can be said for a number of games from Rising Star Games (to which Thunderful is a parent organisation) such as multiple Hello Kitty titles as well as the likes of Harvest Moon: Skytree Village and Tale of Two Towns.

The sale kicked off in Europe on 25th February and will be running through until the stores' final days on 27th March. Those in North America will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on the savings, with the discounts coming in full force from 7th March.

This is great news for anyone who wants to grab a last-minute bargain, but you're probably wondering just what titles are included in the sale, right? Don't worry, we've got you covered. All of the discounted games can be found in the table below, complete with their new sale price.

Have a look to see if there are any bargains for you to pick up.

Game Platform Price
SteamWorld Dig 3DS / Wii U £1.39 £6.99
SteamWorld Dig 2 3DS £2.99 £14.99
SteamWorld Heist 3DS / Wii U £2.19 £10.99
Beyblade Evolution 3DS £3.99 £19.99
Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop 3DS £5.99 £29.99
Harvest Moon: Skytree Village 3DS £5.99 £29.99
Harvest Moon: Tale of Two Towns 3DS £3.59 £17.99
Hello Kitty: Apron of Magic 3DS £4.99 £24.99
Hello Kitty: Around the World 3DS £5.99 £29.99
Hello Kitty Kruisers with Sanrio Friends 3DS £4.99 £24.99
Hello Kitty Kruisers Wii U £4.99 £24.99
Hello Kitty & Friends: Rockin' World Tour 3DS £4.99 £24.99
Sadame 3DS £2.59 £12.99
Virtue's Last Reward 3DS £3.99 £19.99

Remember, the sale is only going to be around until the Wii U and 3DS eShops close at the end of this month. So if you want to get any of the above games at their discounted prices (or indeed, any games on the eShops at all), then you have to do so before the 27th.

Will you be picking up any of the above? Let us know in the comments.