We have now entered the final month of the 3DS and Wii U eShops. If you are anything like us, then you are probably looking at making a good few panic purchases over the coming weeks, spurred on by the knowledge that many of these games will soon disappear forever.

This is currently looking like a rather pricey endeavour, but fortunately Thunderful Games is making things that little bit easier on our wallets by slashing a whopping 80% off the RRP of many of its games to bid farewell to the eShop services.

Games in the SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Heist series are seeing the benefit of this sale, with many being cut down to more easily-affordable prices. The same can be said for a number of games from Rising Star Games (to which Thunderful is a parent organisation) such as multiple Hello Kitty titles as well as the likes of Harvest Moon: Skytree Village and Tale of Two Towns.

The sale kicked off in Europe on 25th February and will be running through until the stores' final days on 27th March. Those in North America will have to wait a little bit longer to get their hands on the savings, with the discounts coming in full force from 7th March.