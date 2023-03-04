Splatoon 3 rolled out Version 3.0.0 earlier this week - adding the first wave of DLC and various other adjustments and changes.

Unfortunately, there have been some minor issues linked to friend notifications. Nintendo has now shared its plans for the next update via its Japanese social media channels. It explains how it is currently working on a fix (Version 3.0.1). For now, it's resorted to disabling a feature.

Here's the full rundown about the next update (via Perfectly-Nintendo). At the moment, a release date hasn't been announced.

No patch notes available yet. This update brings the following to the game:

fixes an issue impacting the friend notifications function in the Lobby and Grizzco Industries. that feature is disabled in the mean time. To play online with friends, you can use the Friends List screen. notifications do work if you have joined a Pool



