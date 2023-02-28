The first paid DLC pack for Splatoon 3 is out now, and as expected, it adds Inkopolis from the first game as an additional hub area.
Players will need to wait for Wave 2 to really dig into some proper new content, though what this will entail exactly is still unknown at this time. For now, while the addition of Inkopolis is a nice throwback for long-time fans of the franchise, it doesn't appear to add anything substantial to dig into.
Our lovely video producer Alex has been trying out Wave 1 of the DLC and has a few of his own thoughts the new content. Take a look at the above video for all the details, but here's a peek at what he had to say:
"The Inkopolis DLC is targeted towards long-time fans of the series who remember the 720p days of Splatoon on Wii U, and I'm absolutely one of them. It's definitely a bit of a trip to be immersed in the ol' hub once again, with the sounds and sights of yesteryear, and as an option it's a fun and harmless inclusion.
"Having said that, it's being presented as wave 1 of 2, suggesting that it's around half of the total DLC we can expect for Splatoon 3, and in that sense it is absolutely lacking. The shops, whilst a fun throwback, behave identically to the shops in Splatsville, meaning their stock is identical on a day-by-day basis, and any items purchased in one hub are also sold in the other.
"Everything's a little more tightly packed than in Splatsville, meaning you can get to certain areas marginally more quickly, but we're really stretching here. This is a throwback that should've been a neat little bonus for those that purchased the DLC, and not something paraded as being worth half of the price of entry. Honestly if it was presented in that way we wouldn't have any issues, but the Inkopolis DLC is absolutely not the selling point Nintendo seems to think it is."
Comments (39)
When they announced this, I was really confused that this was all it was. I mean, I guess they were clear about what was included. It's just a strange piece of DLC to me. Next, we will get option menu cosmetic DLC. Jokes aside, it's cool it's there. Just a strange way to sell it in my opinion.
That's just what I've come to expect from Nintendo's DLC that comes in waves in general so it's no real surprise. The real content is always the final wave and the rest leading up to it is just token stuff to convince you to purchase it early.
Yeah, it’s mainly just a novelty for fans of the first game. Definitely is kind of weird that it’s being promoted by itself as one whole wave, however, it’s theorized that we’re going to be getting a total of four DLC waves thanks to what the Direct trailer showed us. So if we end up getting three more waves after this one I think it’ll make more sense as to why this one’s been marketed so much
I mean, they said since the beginning it was the first city and never said more was included. Price will be the same now than when they release the second wave, so I prefer to wait for both waves this time.
Disappointing? Yeah. Expected? As well.
Here's the thing. Octo Xpac was $20USD on release. This one is $25USD. So the way I see it is Wave 1 is $5, and then Side Order (Wave 2) is $20. Nintendo can certainly be greedy as all hell but this ain't one of those times, chief.
Wait, you expected new stuff? This is just an alternate hub to give nostalgia for Splatoon 1 (Is anyone young enough to have nostalgia for that game yet?). It’s like buying a Fortnite skin.
Don’t worry everyone. They will knock it out in part 2. Give Nintendo your money now if you are a true fan and trust them.
Even if it wasn't much, I knew what I was buying. I'm happy to go back to the Splatoon 1 city. ^^
Yeah I could have waited on this one. I’m sure wave 2 will be worth the price tag alone, so I have no problem soending the $25 price for this but the pump I felt from beating the after alterna level yesterday, is what really swayed me.
Inkopolis Plaza should’ve just been part of the already big update. The shops should’ve had different gear. I guess Nintendo was too afraid that exclusive gear would give DLC buyers an advantage. It shouldn’t have been a problem since the main ability can be changed now. I would’ve liked the Squid Sisters to do the Splatcast for everything except maybe Splatfests with the third team. I even wondered if the lobby would be different. Nope.
I’m still happy we have it and I’ll always start the game there. It just should’ve been packaged better. Side Order is the real deal and I’m absolutely confident that will not disappoint.
They did state in the original reveal that the shops would have the same stock as the normal shops in Splatoon 3, so I don't know why anyone expected anything else on that front
Conceptually, I don't hate this as a $5 addition on top of Side Order, but we won't know for certain whether or not that's actually a fair price until SO launches. If it's on par with Octo Expansion in terms of substance and quality, then I'll pick it up when the time comes.
This seems like Nintendo just wanted an excuse to charge more for the dlc.
Odd offering. Seemed lame during the direct, and now that it's here, it is, indeed, lame.
Should have been NSO Expansion Pack content.
And this is why I’m waiting until part 2 to decide if this DLC is even worth it.
Even within the scope of the DLC: Pretty annoyed at small missed opportunities like the Hotlantis terminal and the laziness of stuff like the inside of Inkopolis grizzco showing the stair entrance of the Splatsville grizzco.
That being said, I have no doubt that Side Order will be amazing. Octo Expansion is one of my favourite things ever
Spot on in my opinion, would have been better as part of a seasonal update. Until more Side Order is shown, the DLC is just a $25 cosmetic.
(and yes, I played the original Splatoon and have lots of nostalgia towards it)
I was talking about this earlier on but this is definitely just a neat little novelty for those who either love Splatoon 1 and want to relive it or those who never got to experience Splatoon 1 (aka the 99 percentile XD). Side Order definitely has my full attention in terms of what's being offered DLC-wise but for (effectively) €5? Eh, I can't really be too mad about it.
@StarPoint Would you mind elaborating? First time I'm hearing about potential extra Waves 🤔
Charging to add back in old content. Kinda funny, in a sad way.
This is such a wasted opportunity to bring back the campaign from the first game which is stuck on a console no one had (except for me and 4 other people lol) I literally would’ve paid the full price of the DLC just for that.
The final wave is in December 2024, did I read that right on the eshop?
I can see a few people have questioned whether we were expecting anything more, and the answer's no, of course not. But that doesn't necessarily make it acceptable.
If Nintendo had positioned this as "you're paying for the Side Order content, but owners will also get Inkopolis as a bonus", then I think that would be a lot more palatable.
As it is, the Expansion Pass consists of two waves of content, the first of which is a throwback to an older game with seemingly no functional benefits. That doesn't sit well with me.
Get Alex a thesaurus. It says “absolutely” 3 times in those two paragraphs you’ve sampled.
Having actually explored everything wave 1 has to ''offer''- yeah, it does seem barebones.
I've seen this part of the DLC as a mere bonus right from the start, but I still can't help but be mildly disappointed. If at least one of the above points turned out differently, I'd be satisfied, but right now it really is just the barebones thing, with the only extra fluff being the shopkeepers.
A shame, but it's still just an extra anyway.
@IOI
Ditto that. The first campaign is my personal favorite anyhow I really liked the level design.
@Uncle_Franklin I think it will release by December 2024 so I expect summer 2024
If this was the main part of the expansion pass that would be a serious issue. I find it funny how many people will hype things like this up from the direct and it just completely flat upon release
@sixrings Yeah that football team in Kansas City really cares and so does the NA population. Keep carrying that SJW flag. I'm sure all of us really care.
@PeteyPiranha alright mate. Just giving a pro tip before ones on the wrong side of history.
@Fizza So on the Direct trailer that revealed these waves of content, there are four different colored splashes on ink in the background: Blue, pink, yellow, and one other color I think. This wave and the next take up the blue and pink colors I'm pretty sure, which have left some to speculate that there are going to be two additional waves in the future to correspond with the two final colors. It might be kind of a stretch but it seems somewhat likely, especially considering the relatively small size of this wave in total.
Editor in chief - WRITE A REVIEW OF THE WAVE ONE SPLATOON DLC!
Poor, poor writer, just trying to do their job - Isn't that like writing a review of the costumes from the first wave of Xenoblade DLC? Or the swimsuits from the first wave of a GUST season pass?
Editor in chief - YEAH BUT YOU CAN SAY IT'S BAD AND PEOPLE WILL CLICK, BABY!
Poor, poor writer - Sigh. I have a journalism degree ..
Editor in chief- WHAT'S THAT KIDDO?
Poor, poor writer - Nothing. I'll get it done.
@StarPoint Oh I'd love that myself. Maybe the latter two Waves give us access to Inkopolis Square from 2 as a hub and then an entirely new story separate from both OE and Side Order!
Clearly this DLC is going to the NSO
The real DLC would be getting back the minigame while waiting for the match to start
@Pres_Shinra Why is that clear lol. If it was included with nso they would've said so.
They always increase the value of content as the waves go on, but this definitely feels like barely a step above the "neat bonus on launch day", not the "pack of extra variety" that typically proceed the final "true substance expansion".
@yohn777 Did you see what happened with the Splatoon 2 DLC?
