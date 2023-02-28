Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed at the February Nintendo Direct, the first wave of DLC for Splatoon 3 is now here, bringing the Inkopolis hub world from the first game in the series over to the Switch.

The location is nothing but a new hub for the time being, with no noticeable bonuses being granted to those that choose to shop and play there rather than Splatsville. You might remember the location from 2015's Splatoon on the Wii U and while it remains mostly unchanged in its new Switch form, the graphics have received something of a facelift.

To show just how much it has improved, YouTube channel GameXplain has created a short comparison video showing Inkopolis in its original Wii U state compared to how we find it on Switch today. While not a complete overhaul by any means, you can see all of the shiny new changes by checking out the full comparison above.

We are still waiting on a release date for the 'Side Order' second wave of DLC for Splatoon 3, which is set to add a whole new single-player campaign.