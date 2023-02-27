Update [Tue 28th Feb, 2023 02:04 GMT]: This update is now officially live - so you can download and play Version 3.0.0 today!

It's a big time of change for Splatoon 3. The February Direct brought with it the announcement of two DLC waves that will be heading to the game (the first of which launches tomorrow, 28th February) and the next huge update is right around the corner in the shape of Fresh Season 2023.

This new season is set to kick off in just a few days on 1st March, so Nintendo is releasing the relevant update now so that all of our systems can be inked up and ready to go for the big day. The update will be available today (27th February) for those in North America and it looks like it will be coming tomorrow for players in Europe and Japan.

Worry not! The actual season itself is still set to start on 1st March, so we'll all get our hands on the new content at the same time. For a reminder of everything that is set to come to the game with the new season, be sure to check out our handy guide below.