An updated version of Sonic Origins — titled Sonic Origins Plus — is reportedly coming to Switch in June 2023. This is according to a report from ComicBook.com which has since been deleted, but not before other outlets such as VGC and GoNintendo spotted it.

Sonic Origins Plus was rated in South Korea last month, causing speculation among Sonic fans, and it seems like the rating was absolutely hinting at what we expected.

According to ComicBook.com's report, Sonic Origins Plus either comes as a bundle for $39.99, which includes the base game and all DLC. Fortunately, this will also be available physically and digitally. If you already own Sonic Origins, you can purchase the Plus upgrade for $9.99.

Plus will make Amy Rose playable in the existing titles — that's Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD — while also adding Knuckles as a playable character to CD. All 12 of the blue blur's Game Gear titles will also apparently be included. Here's a list of them:

This obviously hasn't been confirmed by Sega yet, but we imagine we'll be seeing an announcement from the company relatively soon.