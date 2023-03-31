It's a pretty great time for movies about video and tabletop games right now. The Tetris movie just dropped on Apple TV+, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out next week, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in cinemas today. And it turns out one of the movie's stars, Regé-Jean Page, is a pretty big fan of RPGs — specifically from the SNES era.

@BreathofFire_, a fan account for Capcom's underrated RPG series which debuted back on the SNES, shared a clip from an interview with JoBlo Celebrity Interviews on YouTube. In the clip, Page is asked whether he's a fan of tabletop gaming. And the answer reveals that, while he isn't, the actor grew up playing some RPG classics





Good taste, Regé! 🔥🐉#ブレスオブファイア pic.twitter.com/EGIeSzEf0t In a recent interview for the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, actor @regejean mentions playing Japanese RPGs growing up, including Capcom's Breath of Fire!Good taste, Regé! 🔥🐉 #BreathofFire March 30, 2023

"So I've seen the Penny Arcade campaign — the 'Acquisitions Incorporated' campaign. For a while, I played Japanese role-playing games growing up, so I played Final Fantasy, Chrono Trigger, and Breath of Fire. So I played in this area and then was able to kind of slot quite quickly into the world."

Wow, those are certainly some name-drops. Two of the titans of the era, and the now undeservedly niche Breath of Fire. We all know gaming is a pretty common hobby nowadays, but it's always really fun to find out what kinds of games people are into. RPGs and DND do go hand in hand, after all.

We do have one question, though — how was Page able to play these games? Despite all three releasing on the NES or SNES, none of them made it to the UK until their respective ports (PS1, DS, and GBA). Page doesn't specify which Final Fantasy he played, so it could well have been Final Fantasy VII, or perhaps he played any one of those ports. Or, you know, using other methods.

Regé-Jean Page plays a paladin known as Xenk Yendar in the movie, but he's probably most well-known for getting fans hot under the collar in the first season of Netflix's Bridgerton as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Perhaps his paladin character is based on the noble swordsman Frog?

We recommend watching the whole interview (below, timestamped at Page's question) as the whole cast shares interesting insights on the movie and their thoughts on DND. But thanks to @BreathofFire_ for sharing this!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Interestingly enough,Page isn't the only cast member on Bridgerton to have a connection with video games. Though not Nintendo-related, Jonathan Bailey — who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the historical fiction-romance — voices a prominent character in Final Fantasy XIV from the Stormblood expansion onwards.

Going back to Dungeons & Dragons, Justice Smith (who plays sorcerer Simon Aumar) is probably most famous for playing Tim Goodman in the Detective Pikachu movie. So lots of video game connections here. These are only a couple that we can pull from the top of our heads.

Are you happy to hear someone mention Breath of Fire and Chrono Trigger in an interview? Let us know in the comments.