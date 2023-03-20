March 27th, 2023. Judgement Day. The day when Skynet will rain nuclear fire upon the earth and send a Terminator back in time to... Hang on. Sorry, wrong script. Two secs...

March 27th, 2023. The day when the 3DS and Wii U eShops will shut down permanently, preventing users from purchasing new games and downloadable content. It's a day Nintendo gamers have been dreading for months, and it's almost here. In fact, it's just one week away.

That's right folks, you have just one more week to purchase any outstanding eShop titles in your wishlist before they're gone forever. Fancy a bit of Pocket Card Jockey? Get it downloaded. Up for some Rhythm Heaven Megamix? You know what to do.

If you're still on the fence over what to purchase, we've got you covered. The articles below will lay out exactly which 3DS and Wii U eShop games you need to add to your collection before they're gone forever, so be sure to check over them carefully for some inspiration.