The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is only 50 days away from its launch on May 12th, 2023 at the time of writing, and our hype levels here at Nintendo Life are through the roof.

Despite the fact that Nintendo is keeping the game very close to its chest (and if this is a concern for you, then our Video Producer Felix has the perfect remedy in the video above), Tears of the Kingdom is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the last few years; possibly the most anticipated since Breath of the Wild, depending on who you ask.

Nintendo is purposefully holding back on information regarding Tears of the Kingdom so we can all experience the game for ourselves without any potential spoilers, of course, but we did get an extensive trailer at the most recent Nintendo Direct presentation that dove into some new gameplay mechanics, showcased some new enemies, and even demonstrated the sultry tones of who we assume is Ganondorf.

So we want to know, what are your current hype levels for the game? Are you weeing yourself with excitement? Are you cautiously optimistic? Or are you just straight up not bothered? Get voting in the poll below and let your voice be heard.