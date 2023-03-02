The Super Mario Bros. Movie is just around the corner and while many of us were hoping for a brand new game from Nintendo to coincide with the release, it looks like we're just going to have to settle for a Switch console bundle instead, which was previously rumoured just a couple of weeks ago.

As spotted by My Nintendo News, a set of photos has been posted by 'SendMeDVaPics' over on Reddit, who states that they are a Target employee and is currently in the process of shipping the bundles off to retailers. We get a good peek at the console bundle itself, which looks to be a standard Switch console - so no OLED treatment here - with red Joy-Con in place of the usual grey or neon red and blue. Owners will also get a choice of one of three Mario-themed digital titles: New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey.

FInally, in a nod to the new film, some Super Mario Bros. Movie sticker sheets are also included, which is... fine, we suppose.

It's not the first time Mario has received his own special edition Switch console, either. Back when Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launched, Nintendo also released a red and blue limited edition console with yellow highlights. We'll be honest, we're not sure this new one quite packs the same visual punch, but you can judge for yourself by checking out our round up of all the special edition Switch console released so far.

Nintendo recently changed the release date for the Super Mario Bros. Movie yet again, but this time moving it forward two days for the US and over 60 other global markets, with the highly anticipated film now launching on April 5th, 2023.

We also got a good look at the new range of Super Mario Bros. Movie toys from Jakks Pacific, which you can check out in the gallery below: