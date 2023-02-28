We are rapidly nearing the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the marketing campaign is in full swing. While we wait for the premier of the final trailer on 9th March, there is a whole lot more merch out there for us to get our hands on.

Perhaps the most anticipated of these was the collection of toys and figures from Jakks Pacific, which we first got a proper look at back in January. We at Nintendo Life were lucky enough to be sent a batch of these toys for closer inspection and our wonderful Community Manager, Gemma Smith, was kind enough to snap up a bunch of pictures to show off the range's detail.