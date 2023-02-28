Jakks Pacific Mario Movie Toys 1
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

We are rapidly nearing the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the marketing campaign is in full swing. While we wait for the premier of the final trailer on 9th March, there is a whole lot more merch out there for us to get our hands on.

Perhaps the most anticipated of these was the collection of toys and figures from Jakks Pacific, which we first got a proper look at back in January. We at Nintendo Life were lucky enough to be sent a batch of these toys for closer inspection and our wonderful Community Manager, Gemma Smith, was kind enough to snap up a bunch of pictures to show off the range's detail.

We have compiled a few of the images for you below to get a better look at what Jakks Pacific has on offer. From large dolls to intricate playsets (via some medium-sized figures with creepy glazed-over eyes), there are a number of options hitting shelves here, so be sure to have a proper look before making your wishlists.

Enjoy!

Jakks Pacific Mario Movie Toys 2
The full range... — Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life
Jakks Pacific Mario Movie Toys 7
BWAHAHAHAHA — Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life
Jakks Pacific Mario Movie Toys 12
Somebody give him a boost — Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

Will you be picking up any of the above? Let us know what you have your eye on in the comments below.