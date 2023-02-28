The release date for the hotly-anticipated Mario Movie seems to change on almost a monthly basis at the moment, and today has seen the premiere brought forward again for the US and more than 60 other global markets.

Announced via the official @supermariomovie Twitter, the film will now release on 5th April, 2023 in the US — a movement of two days from the previous announcement of 7th April. Other dates remain scattered throughout April and May, with the post also confirming that Japan's release has not changed (still expected for 28th April).

Wahoo! The #SuperMarioMovie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the US and in more than 60 markets around the world. The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28. pic.twitter.com/CjlikfC3cu February 28, 2023

According to the above announcement, the movement to 5th April seems to also apply to a number of other countries, though there is yet to be any more information about which markets will see the change. According to IMDb, the UK still holds its 7th April date along with many other European countries so it looks like some will still have to wait that little bit longer — spoiler filters at the ready...

We will be updating our release date guide as soon as we find out any new information, so be sure to keep an eye on the following over the coming weeks: