We are nearing the calendar event of the year, Mario Day, on 10th March (MAR10, get it?), and Nintendo has today started laying the groundwork for a celebratory sale.
The discount event is going to be split into two different 'waves', with the first section running from 10th - 23rd March and presenting discounts on titles such as Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.
Wave two will then kick in from 24th March until 7th April, with savings to be had on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.
This eShop sale has only been confirmed for North America at the moment, though we would be surprised if it didn't make the jump to the global market soon.
It looks like each of these titles will be dropping to $39.99 for the sale period, which scores a nice $20 discount. If the same is to apply in Europe then we can expect the games to be going for around the £30 / $40 mark.
Speaking of waiting and seeing, Nintendo has also announced that a 'Mario & Friends' retail sale will also be taking place with select companies from 5th - 11th March, though we don't know which stores are getting involved just yet. There'll be $40 off Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit in this instance alongside many of the above titles, so keep your eyes peeled for further updates soon.
Will you be snapping up any of the titles in the Mario Day sales? Let us know what you've got your eye on in the comments below.
Comments (14)
Was hoping Mario Strikers would be part of it, since I've been kind of curious about it but not $60 curious. Otherwise pretty much own all of these... even if in the case of Crafted World I wish I didn't.
I really need to halt the digital purchases, so if I were to pick something up, chances are it would have to be during the retail sale.
I was hoping for Strikers myself. Of that list, the only one I don't have is Yoshi's Crafted World.
"The actual price that each of these titles will be dropping to is also yet to be revealed. It looks like some of the bigger games will be on sale for $39.99."
This comment has me scratching my head. The ad lists all the games and says they're each $39.99. What exactly are the titles we don't know the price of?
I wish the physical sale was also spread out. Still, I'm hoping to pick up Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Party Superstars.
@Lizuka have you checked out the demo?
@ElRoberico I wasn't actually aware it had one.
i literally own all of these. talk about dissapointing
Curious to see them adding the DK and Yoshi games to the group.
@HeyNavComm crafted world is amazing, on the easy side but the art style and controls are a master class in gaming.
@Lizuka it's definitely enough to satisfy your curiosity.
Pretty much more of the same stuff from nintendo i assume.
Mario 35 is temporarily restored for 2 weeks!? yeah, never gonna happen we know.
Smbu deluxe was such a vanilla title for me, no charm and a breeze with short levels. Cant believe it costs as much as some of these other ones
Tap here to load 14 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...