If there's one thing Nintendo loves doing, it's updating its Switch Online + Expansion Pack promotional trailer - highlighting all the new offerings.

Just yesterday, it's shared a brand new trailer on its official YouTube channel, this time highlighting the new offerings in the N64 library such as GoldenEye 007, and also spotlighting the new Game Boy Advance library. Unlike the Game Boy and Game Boy Color library, the 32-bit system is locked behind Nintendo's premium tier - so you'll have to fork out a bit more to gain access.

"With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, access a collection of classic and colorful Game Boy™ Advance games to play anytime, anywhere! Shrink down for a big adventure in The Legend of Zelda™: The Minish Cap and master sibling strategies in Mario & Luigi™: Superstar Saga. Gotta take off? Pick up where you left off with suspend points. Shrink the screen size or enable a retro-style filter to play your way. With online and local wireless multiplayer you can lap opponents in Mario Kart™: Super Circuit or battle it out in Super Mario™ Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. ™ 3—no Link Cable required!"

In addition to the new offerings - it's also teased what's on the horizon for the GBA and Nintendo 64 services. Some of the titles to look forward to include games like Metroid Fusion (there's even some new footage), Pokémon Stadium and Excitebike 64. 1080° Snowboarding also celebrated its 25th birthday early this week, so it should be returning soon.

One other thing to note is that this latest trailer mentions how "Pokémon cannot be transferred to this game" while showing footage of Pokémon Stadium. In other words, don't get your hopes up for Transfer Pak support.