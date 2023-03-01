For those wondering: These special items are 7 different crowns that you get awarded for achieving A Ranks on each of the sports. If you’ve already achieved A in the respective sport, play once more and it will be unlocked.

They also updated the Home a menu icon to include Golf at the bottom, which I know irked some players.

Pretty small update, but good news for those who might have missed out on past content. I feel like they’re winding things down in terms of content, with the Nintendo standard of 1 year support.