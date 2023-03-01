Nintendo Switch Sports added golf to the mix late last year, and while it's not got anything else major planned in terms of content updates, it's still being updated on a regular basis.
The second update of the year (Version 1.4.0) makes some changes and adjustments, and also includes "several" fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience. Here's the rundown, courtesy of the official Nintendo support webpage:
Ver. 1.4.0 (Released February 28, 2023)
Play Globally
- Reissued items have been added.
- If you collect all the currently available items, a collection of items that you did not complete before will become available (once per week only).
Overall
- You can now get special items by fulfilling certain conditions.
- An issue has been fixed related to calculation of Pro League results.
- An issue has been fixed related to calculation of Pro League results.

- Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.