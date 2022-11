Alex and Craig showcase a whole bunch of gameplay from the new update and have come away feeling decidedly "whelmed" (Alex's words) with the whole experience. It's golf! For the Nintendo Switch! What more could you ask for? It neither exceeded our expectations nor disappointed us, but as far as updates go, this one is very much exactly what you'd expect and nothing more. If you're excited to play some golf, chances are you're going to have a good deal of fun with this one.

So without further ado, be sure to check out the video below and say a big hello to Craig - the lovely chap will be cranking out delicious video content on the Pure Xbox YouTube channel in due course, so please do make him feel welcome!