A week after the original announcement, Nintendo has now officially added the classic action-adventure Metroid Fusion to Switch Online's Game Boy Advance library.

This game originally made its debut back in 2002, and has also been re-released on a number of other Nintendo digital services in the past. This particular entry in the Metroid series has Samus and players on the run from the SA-X (an "unstoppable X mimicking Samus") until they are powerful enough to take it on.





Of course, to access this title you'll need a Switch Online membership and also a premium "Expansion Pack" subscription. Here's a bit more about the game from Nintendo's official PR:

"In Metroid Fusion, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite while exploring the mysterious planet SR388. This organism is not only deadly, but it can mimic the abilities of any creature it infects – including Samus herself! Saved from the brink thanks to an infusion of Metroid DNA, the X parasite’s only natural predator, she soon discovers that the parasite has spread to the research station orbiting SR388. Weakened and out of options, Samus must do whatever it takes to destroy the X threat before it’s too late.

"Embark on this critical mission alongside Samus and experience classic Metroid gameplay while exploring a massive research station teeming with hostile life forms. Collect power-ups – including favorites like Morph Ball and Screw Attack – uncover a multitude of secrets and experience the adventure that links Super Metroid™ to Metroid Dread. But be wary, because the dreadful SA-X, an unstoppable X parasite mimicking Samus, is on the loose … and it’s coming for you."

The release of Metroid Fusion on the Switch Online service also means Metroid fans can now play the original Metroid series in order on Switch - from Metroid on the NES through to the latest release, Metroid Dread.

Japan has also received this game on its own Game Boy Advance Switch Online Expansion Pack service.

In the months ahead, the Game Boy Advance service will be getting games like Kirby & the Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero Maximum Velocity and Golden Sun. The full confirmed line up can be viewed in the post below: