Tera Raid Battles are getting announced on a regular basis for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but what about free Pokémon giveaways? Well, if you happen to be located in North America, the good news is video game retail chain Game Stop has announced it will be giving out a free code.

If you head into your local GameStop this weekend, you'll receive a code to redeem a "Flying-Type Lechonk" for the new generation games Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Here's a look at this flying pig-like Pokémon:





Find a store near you: pic.twitter.com/HWd4ZgixkC This weekend - come to your local GameStop and pick up a code to redeem a Flying Tera-Type Lechonk for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.Find a store near you: https://t.co/T90ZY9zpf3 March 28, 2023

And no, this isn't a joke - according to fan site PokeBeach, GameStop will begin distributing these codes as of this Friday on 31st March to celebrate the new TCG set. The code for this Mystery Gift will be redeemable until 30th June 2023, and once again no purchases are required in-store to acquire this code.

On a related note, GameStop will be offering a special reverse holo Lechonk trading card. This item will require users to make a purchase of $15 or more, and will also be made available this Friday on 31st March.