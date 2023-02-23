Last year, The Pokémon Company shocked some long-time western trading card collectors when it announced it would be ditching the iconic yellow borders in the Pokémon Trading Card Game.

As of Scarlet and Violet, local cards will now feature a silver coloured border - bringing the western designs in line with the Japanese variants. If you've been wondering what these cards look like in the flesh, the official Pokémon social media accounts have now shared a look at some of the generation nine lineup - showcasing Smoliv, Cetoddle and Lechonk:

Here's what the official Pokémon website previously mentioned about the change:

"Moving forward, the classic yellow borders framing Pokémon TCG cards will transition to the same silver border used in Japan. This change both frames Pokémon TCG artwork in its originally intended border and further unifies the game on a global level. The subcategory of Trainer cards (Supporter, Stadium, etc.) currently located on the top right of Trainer cards will be moved to the top left of the card—to be more visible in players’ hands."

The Scarlet and Violet set will launch on 31st March 2023 with over 190 cards and follows on from the Pokémon Sword & Shield: Crown Zenith set, released earlier this year.