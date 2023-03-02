The award-winning title Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope today receives its very first DLC offering, officially titled the 'Tower of Doooom'. As part of this Ubisoft and Nintendo have now rolled out a new update for the game.

The patch notes at the moment are only available in Japanese. Below is a rough translation (via Google), which mentions adding support for the game's Season Pass.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Ver. 1.2.2145477 [2023.3.2]

Support for additional content

Added support for the second paid add-on content "Mario + Rabbids Galaxy Battle Adventure Pack". "Mario + Rabbids Galaxy Battle" Product Information: Additional Content

General

We have fixed some issues and made some adjustments to make the game more enjoyable.

The Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will set you back $29.99 USD or your regional equivalent. As previously mentioned, the Tower of Doooom is the only part of the Season Pass that's exclusive - with the remaining parts purchasable separately.