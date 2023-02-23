Ubisoft has finally revealed when the first expansion for hit strategy game Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases. The Tower of Doooom, which is exclusive to Season Pass owners, will be dropping on 2nd March.

Getting just a short teaser on Twitter, we know very little about the upcoming update. Ubisoft has previously said that the new update will include "highly-strategic battles", which perhaps means this wave of the Season Pass is focusing on the game's harder content.

Still, the spooky theme is something Mario + Rabbids is really good at — Spooky Trails is a highlight of Kingdom Battle — so we're expecting good things, here.

The Tower of Doooom is the only part of the Season Pass that's exclusive, so the remaining two updates will be buyable separately for those who haven't picked up the special editions (or the Pass). Of particular note, Rayman is making a comeback in the final DLC pack, so that's one to look out for later in the year.