Just when you thought that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope had faded into the category of 'forgotten games', two pieces of news come along to bring it back into significance.

Today kicked off with the release of the game's first wave of DLC 'Tower of Doooom', and the team at Ubisoft are keeping the news ball rolling as it revealed that a free demo for the game is also available to download right now (there's even a special trailer that you can check out above).

The demo encompasses the entirety of the game's prologue and the majority of its first world, Beacon Beach. If you have been sitting on the fence with whether to cough up £40 for the latest in the Mario's got a gun now series, then this little taster surely provides the perfect opportunity to take it for a spin.

The Sparks of Hope demo is now available to download from the Switch eShop. With the first wave of DLC out today too, could this be enough to finally bring more people around to the award-winning game?