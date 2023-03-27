Ubisoft has announced it will no longer be attending E3 2023. In an update, the French video game company revealed it would instead be hosting its own separate event this June.

In a statement to our friends at VGC, Ubisoft explained how it had decided to move in a "different direction", with its own 'Ubisoft Forward Live event' in Los Angeles on 12th June.

“While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

It follows on from confirmations earlier this year that both Nintendo and Xbox would be skipping the 2023 event. Xbox will be hosting its own games showcase around the same time, but Nintendo hasn't revealed what exactly its plans are just yet.

In a statement dating back to February, the ESA at the time said it remained committed to E3. ReedPop, the organiser of E3 2023, has not commented on the latest withdrawal just yet, but if there's an update, we'll let you know.

Full disclosure: Nintendo Life and its Hookshot Media sister sites are partnered with ReedPop.