It's a big week on the Nintendo front with all sorts of games and DLC expected. To kick things off, we've got a new Fire Emblem Engage update.

Version 1.3.0 sees the release of the third wave of DLC for the game. It includes the returning faces Chrom and Robin 'Emblem of Bonds' along with Veronica ' Emblem of Heroes'. Nintendo has also released some patch notes, outlining what else players can expect from these latest updates. As usual, there are some bug fixes to make the experience a more "pleasant" one overall.





🔵 Chrom and Robin, Emblem of Bonds

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Fire Emblem Engage - Ver. 1.3.0 (Released March 7, 2023)

General Updates

Compatible with Wave 3 of the Expansion Pass.

From Chapter 7 forward, you’ll be able to exchange items at the ancient well on the Somniel. You’ll need to talk to the proprietor of the armory.

You can now use Inherit Skills in the Arena.

Issues have been fixed to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

If you're interested in trying out the new wave of DLC, you'll need to pick up the Fire Emblem Engage expansion pass for $29.99 USD or your regional equivalent. In total it includes access to four waves of DLC - with the fourth wave scheduled to be released later this year. It will add a new story scenario, new characters and more.