After a delay in December last year, Disney Speedstorm is finally back on track with a release date. This new licensed racer will now be launching in "early access" on the Switch on 18th April.

If you would like to join in on the fun early, you can pre-order the standard founder's pack for $29.99 USD or you can get the deluxe or ultimate packages for $49.99 / $69.99. This game will also be released as a free-to-play title at a later date.

These packs will grant you access to the game along with racer unlocks, additional racers (of your choice), tokens (in-game currency), golden pass credits (tied to seasonal rewards), exclusive founders kart livery, suits, and more.

Disney Speedstorm is described as the "ultimate" hero-based combat racing game filled with Disney and Pixar characters & tracks. It will support solo, local play, and even remote multiplayer modes - allowing you to face off against other racers from around the globe and become an online legend.

Disney Speedstorm
Image: Disney

