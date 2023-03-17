After a delay in December last year, Disney Speedstorm is finally back on track with a release date. This new licensed racer will now be launching in "early access" on the Switch on 18th April.
If you would like to join in on the fun early, you can pre-order the standard founder's pack for $29.99 USD or you can get the deluxe or ultimate packages for $49.99 / $69.99. This game will also be released as a free-to-play title at a later date.
These packs will grant you access to the game along with racer unlocks, additional racers (of your choice), tokens (in-game currency), golden pass credits (tied to seasonal rewards), exclusive founders kart livery, suits, and more.
Disney Speedstorm is described as the "ultimate" hero-based combat racing game filled with Disney and Pixar characters & tracks. It will support solo, local play, and even remote multiplayer modes - allowing you to face off against other racers from around the globe and become an online legend.
Will you be trying Disney Speedstorm out when it starts its engine on Switch next month? Tell us below.
Comments (5)
Are they making the same mistakes that killed Chocobo Racing & Crash Team Racing?
No.
I don't support F2P games.
Just let that business practice died.
Tell to them we hate F2P practice.
If there's a demo, I'll definitely try it. But I'm not sure I'm ready to lay down $70 for a digital racing game without knowing how it handles. It's going to be hard to beat the precision on Mario Kart.
The game itself actually looks fine as a Mario Kart alternative, but the monetization seems awful so no thanks. I'm sick of these predatory practices in video games.
Gameloft did made a great base game with Dreamlight Valley to lure people in, then added a predatory Premium Shop that destroyed the game.
Expecting this to be the same. Don’t let yourself be fooled.
Leave A Comment
