Last month, a Legendary Entertainment rep mentioned how a sequel to the Detective Pikachu movie was still in "active development". If this wasn't convincing enough, we've now got another development.

According to a Deadline report, Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is currently in negotiations to direct the live-action sequel starring Pikachu. Along with this, Chris Galetta (The Kings of Summer) is apparently taking on the script-writing duties.

The original 2019 movie was directed by Rob Letterman, and starred actors like Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith. Smith previously mentioned in 2021 how a second film was unlikely to happen, stating at the time how it was probably best to "bury" any hopes.

The situation since then has obviously changed - with the writers of the original film even mentioning in more recent times how they would love to be involved in a sequel. The sequel was also rumoured to be in making not long after Detective Pikachu launched in 2019.

In addition to a possible second movie, Detective Pikachu is being expanded as a video game series. According to a job profile late last year, a second game is nearing a Switch release. You can catch up on all of this in some of our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: