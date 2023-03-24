Inti Creates has announced it will be releasing a double pack of the Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon games. It will contain the first game and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 and is officially titled Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Chronicles.

The catch at the moment is that it's only been confirmed for Japan - with pre-orders available now on Amazon Japan for 4,180 yen. This physical Switch release is scheduled to launch on 13th July this year. There'll also be a "limited edition" available - including an artbook, two-disc soundtrack CD and acrylic key chain (thanks, Gematsu). Here's a look at the Switch version:

Standalone physical releases for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and the second game were previously released here in the west by Limited Run Games. If we hear anything about the double pack making its way across to the west, we'll let you know.