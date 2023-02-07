The Hobonichi MOTHER Project is bringing back those rather adorable EarthBound plushies next week in Japan! And no, the basket isn't included. The toy set will be restocked on Valentine's Day, 14th February, the company announced on Twitter. (Thanks, Nintendo Wire!)
Originally launched in 2020 by series creator Shigesato Itoi, The MOTHER Project stocks lots of various Mother series merchandise from Boney the dog in Mother 3 to scarves to Mr. Saturn toys. This set of four plushies — Ness, Paula, Geoff, and Poo — are packed in a gorgeous box with Ness' House, Paula's House, the school in Winters, and Dalaam on it.
One day, we really hope these become available in the West. For now, we'll just look longingly and save up our pennies for shipping...
The set costs ¥11,000, which is roughly £70 (not including shipping, of course). And the detail on the toys is incredible. We just want to give them a squeeze and display them proudly on our shelves.
Check out the listing on the MOTHER Project page, and orders open up again on 14th February.
What do you think of the plushies? Are you longing for some EarthBound merchandise? Let us know!
[source 1101.com, via nintendowire.com]
Comments (10)
I've been looking at these longingly for awhile now, I NEED NESS
Wow! I am not even a huge Earthbound fan and I still kind of want those! They look great!
No Mr. Saturn no buy
So sick of the way Nintendo treats Earthbound and completely ignores all fans outside of Japan. But please, give us more lame Warioware titles. Good job guys.
I need these, shame that they don't sell them outside of Japan. They're so adorable!
I hope I’m not the only one kind of hoping they smell like Barf.
It’s Jeff, not Geoff.
@MitchK I hope that’s only you. Gross.
Mother Direct news incoming? I jest… but I mean, seriously? Please?
These are super adorable!!
The price is a bit steep I feel for what is essentially a handful of plushies, so I may not buy, but the temptation is there.
Tap here to load 10 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...