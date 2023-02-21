Kirby's third Switch game in the last 12 months drops on Switch this Friday in the form of Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remake of the Wii game Kirby's Return to Dream Land (or Kirby's Adventure Wii if you're in Europe), and ahead of its 24th February launch, the first review has dropped (thanks, Gematsu).

Japanese publication Famitsu has scored the Kirby remake an impressive 8/9/9/9, or 35/40. For reference, the original Wii game scored 9/9/8/10 — 36/40 (from GoNintendo, archived) — back in 2011.

That's a pretty great score for a remake, and fairly consistent with previous Kirby game scores. Kirby and the Forgotten Land scored 36/40, and Kirby Star Allies scored 35/40.

To prep you for Kirby's next adventure, you can nab yourself one of these... unusual-looking icons from Nintendo. Though they look a little scary to us.





Grab yours below ☟ Can't wait for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe? Don a mask of your favourite character as your new profile picture!Grab yours below ☟ pic.twitter.com/kBnYmg91TS February 20, 2023

This remake of the popular Wii game gives the pink puffball's adventure a lovely little face lift, along with some brand new copy abilities, a new area in the form of Merry Magoland, and a new epilogue chapter featuring Magolor.