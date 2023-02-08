One of the big Switch releases out this month is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. If you're curious to see what this new version plays like, you're in luck.

During the latest Nintendo Direct, a special demo was revealed - allowing up to four players to enjoy select stages and subgames. It's available today via the Switch eShop. Pre-orders for the full game are available now. It'll be arriving in just a few weeks on 24th February.

Here's a bit about the story, and what else you can expect courtesy of the PR:

"A new story will unfold in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe when Magolor, the interdimensional traveller from the main adventure, loses his powers and must escape the realm between dimensions. You can access this new epilogue after clearing Story Mode. Up to four players on the same console can venture through this mysterious realm together, where there are over 20 stages to explore. Can Magolor restore his powers and safely return to his world?"

