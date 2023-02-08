One of the big Switch releases out this month is Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. If you're curious to see what this new version plays like, you're in luck.
During the latest Nintendo Direct, a special demo was revealed - allowing up to four players to enjoy select stages and subgames. It's available today via the Switch eShop. Pre-orders for the full game are available now. It'll be arriving in just a few weeks on 24th February.
Here's a bit about the story, and what else you can expect courtesy of the PR:
"A new story will unfold in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe when Magolor, the interdimensional traveller from the main adventure, loses his powers and must escape the realm between dimensions. You can access this new epilogue after clearing Story Mode. Up to four players on the same console can venture through this mysterious realm together, where there are over 20 stages to explore. Can Magolor restore his powers and safely return to his world?"
Will you be trying out this demo? Comment below.
Comments (8)
Neat to see that they’re doing a demo and I can see if the game is good.
Ive still got my Wii Copy, but its nice to see that newer people will get a chance to play without having to shell out extra money on ebay for it....
Magolor was so broken and overpowered in Star Allies. I wonder how he will compare in this epilogue, where he doesn’t have his powers.
God, I’m so happy that we’re getting this. We’re finally going to see Magolor’s redemption arc. I wonder if we’ll be able to play as him through the main game after completing the epilogue.
Sure, it would absolutely cause a time paradox when two Magolors meet, but it would still be fun.
@Greatluigi cmon it’s Kirby. You don’t need demo for that.
I was super excited for the game already, but a whole ass EPILOGUE??? I’m sold
@ChaoticKirby star Allies were broken period, yet so charming, love kirby
Even though I'm easily sold, I'll still gladly try the demo just to see how the black outline art style looks. People have been pretty skeptical of that and I've wondered about it myself.
@Bizaster but all the recent Kirby games have great quality new game plus content. Check ‘‘em out.
