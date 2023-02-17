It's another month of exciting Switch releases and next week sees the arrival of Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Although Nintendo gave it a bit of time in the spotlight during the latest Direct broadcast, it has now gone to the extent of uploading a nearly seven-minute video showcasing everything players can expect from this returning Wii adventure - from copy abilities to boss battles. Nintendo's amiibo are supported as well!

"An adventure of deluxe proportions awaits in Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe! Learn about new Copy Abilities and powerful Super Abilities, the delightful theme park Merry Magoland, a mysterious new epilogue story, and much more!"

In case you missed it, there's also a free demo which you can download from the Switch eShop right now. It allows you to enjoy some select stages and substages, so be sure to check it out if you are considering picking this one up on 24th February.