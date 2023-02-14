Nintendo and Illumination certainly aren't holding back on the marketing for the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Just a day after they released a throwback video to the Super Mario Bros. Super Show! they've now released some more posters.

This time around we've got the king of the jungle Donkey Kong and another fold out of the mighty Bowser. Squint hard enough at the DK poster and you should be able to see some Mario Kart action in the bottom left. As for the Bowser poster, you can see the penguin army isn't a fan of him.

We've got a bonus Toad poster as well (via GoNIntendo):

In addition to a new video yesterday, Illumination also launched a brand new website themed around the Super Mario Bros. plumbers. You can learn more in our previous coverage: