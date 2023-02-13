Nintendo and Illumination have launched a new Super Mario Bros. Movie 30-second commercial and website, recreating the Super Mario Bros. Super Show! cartoon theme song dating back to 1989.
You can watch Mario & Luigi rap and even visit a themed Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website, where you can learn more about their "family-owned and operated" business serving Brooklyn and Queens. There's even an "About Us" section on the website and some classic references thrown in the customer testimonials.
"About Us: Welcome to Super Mario Bros. Plumbing! We are brothers and yes, we are super. My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn’s plumbing problems all by ourselves. Family-owned and operated, we aim to one-up the competition with our expert white-glove service. Thanks for checking us out! Mario & Luigi"
There's also a page that gives you an 'Error 404' filled with warp pipes and a career page seeking a dispatcher, bookkeeper, marketing manager, and driver. And last but not least the website is encouraging US fans to "call or text" the following number: 929-55-MARIO.
You'll hear a voice message from Luigi (played by Charlie Day in the film) if you call, and will be linked to a community page if you text, where you can sign up to stay in the loop with exclusive updates.
THEY BROUGHT BACK THE SUPER SHOW THEME!!! I love this so much
Yeah I saw that. Nice to see a nod to the old and still very enjoyable cartoon.
0 stars. Super Mario Bros Plumbing did NOT show up at within the designated window of time. My bank account was drained, my house was foreclosed, and my toilet is still broken. Terrible service. Would not recommend.
“The only thing you haven’t drained is my bank account”
Was that intentional? lol
I love how “cheap” this commercial is. The actress reading the cue cards like she just walked in… the car not landing in Queens. Spike review bombing their website. The website being intentionally broken. This is great marketing.
That is so awesome.
So glad you mentioned the voice message and calling, I have a feeling some won't call and miss out on that little fun bit. I was like "is this a real number," and called. Kind of made my night!
@Ryu_Niiyama I really loved that charm of it, it just gave me local TV ad vibes.
@Sunsy they spent all the money on the song and cleaning up that kitchen they flooded. The actress was their next door neighbor (being credited as Jeannie Elias, the voice actress for Princess Toadstool in the cartoon).
All that effort and they went with "fixing pipes," and not "laying pipe."
...I guess this is why I will never work at Nintendo.
Nintendo has acknowledged the Super Show... which means it is now canonically part of the Mario Multiverse. Awesome!
The day Nintendo acknowledges Super Show in one of the games is the day I can officially die happy
If you click the manhole cover you get a bowser wallpaper 🙌🏻
okay, I can only be so cynical... this is a pretty impressive piece'a marketing.
Using the Super Show theme hit me just right. I know it’s blatant nostalgia bait, but c’mon, man, that’s so awesome. I can still perform the rap from memory (it’s burned into my brain) and hearing it anew made my day.
It’s also super neat that the phone number actually works. Awesome stuff.
Wowwwww, this was legendary! Brought back so much of my childhood.
This is so much fun! And J love a big interactive website! I really miss those!
What really puts it over for me is that it's Peach's Super Show actress.
Ok now THAT is awesome.
@Lizuka wait REALLY?!?
Is the whole Brooklyn plumbers thing going to be in the actual movie? I can't really tell (but Mario definitely seems to be arriving from outside the Mushroom Kingdom, so.. maybe?). That whole thing was never really relevant to many Mario fans from outside the US (and perhaps both people who saw the live action movie) but as long as the film works, I'm happy.
