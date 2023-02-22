Kicking off on 1st March, Splatoon 3's Fresh Season looks like it has learned from everything that its predecessor, Chill Season 2022, did well and amped up the content even more. Chill Season introduced a whole host of new weapons and stages alongside the headline reveals of Big Run and X Battles, and there are new weapons, new stages, updated features and even a new game mode incoming.
All of this is being gradually sent our way via the @SplatoonNA Twitter account, but with so much information to get through, these reveals can be difficult to keep track of.
That's where this guide comes in! We have assembled all of the details for each newbie heading into the Splatlands as a part of Fresh Season 2023 and grouped them together in the categories below. We will be updating these groups as more information comes in, so be sure to keep an eye on the guide over the coming days as more additions are revealed.
Feeling fresh? Let's dive in!
Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Guide - Everything New Feature
Game Modes
Eggstra Work
A twist on the standard Salmon Run format, Eggstra Work consists of five different waves each with the same job scenario. There are stickers of varying levels to get hold of here so you will need to plan ahead to receive a better reward.
These rewards are also growing with the game mode. You will now be able to trade fish scales at the Grizzco counter for new work suits and a range of unique gear.
Weapons
Base weapons
- Krak-On Splat Roller — A remodelled version of the standard Splat Roller, this new look adds the Squid Beakon as a sub-weapon and the Kraken Royale as a special.
- .96 Gal Deco — A glittery redesign of the classic .96 Gal, this remains a good choice for some longer range splatting, adding the Splash Wall sub-weapon and Kraken Royale special.
- N-Zap '89 — New design for the classic N-Zap '85. Comes with an Autobomb sub-weapon and Super Chump special.
- Clash Blaster Neo — Fresh take on the Clash Blaster with a Curling Bomb sub-weapon and Super Chump special.
- Z+F Splat Charger — New design of the standard Splat Charger with a Splash Wall sub-weapon and Triple Inkstrike special attack.
- Z+F Splatter Scope — Aesthetic redesign of the classic weapon. Comes with a Splash Wall sub and Triple Inkstrike special.
- L3 Nozzlenose D — A new take on the L3 Nozzlenose, this one comes with a Burst Bomb sub weapon and an Ultra Stamp special.
- Rapid Blaster Deco — Has all the same stats as the Rapid Blaster but is paired with a Torpedo sub- and an Ink Jet special.
- Neo Splash-o-matic — Much like the Splash-o-matic's standard model, this weapon gives off a good rate of fire and is now paired with both Suction Bombs and a Triple Inkstrike.
- Custom Jet Squelcher — This has all the same stats as the classic Jet Squelcher but it now comes with Poison Mist as a sub-weapon and Ink Storm as its special.