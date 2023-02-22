Kicking off on 1st March, Splatoon 3's Fresh Season looks like it has learned from everything that its predecessor, Chill Season 2022, did well and amped up the content even more. Chill Season introduced a whole host of new weapons and stages alongside the headline reveals of Big Run and X Battles, and there are new weapons, new stages, updated features and even a new game mode incoming.

All of this is being gradually sent our way via the @SplatoonNA Twitter account, but with so much information to get through, these reveals can be difficult to keep track of.

That's where this guide comes in! We have assembled all of the details for each newbie heading into the Splatlands as a part of Fresh Season 2023 and grouped them together in the categories below. We will be updating these groups as more information comes in, so be sure to keep an eye on the guide over the coming days as more additions are revealed.

Feeling fresh? Let's dive in!

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Guide - Everything New Feature

Game Modes

Eggstra Work

A twist on the standard Salmon Run format, Eggstra Work consists of five different waves each with the same job scenario. There are stickers of varying levels to get hold of here so you will need to plan ahead to receive a better reward.

These rewards are also growing with the game mode. You will now be able to trade fish scales at the Grizzco counter for new work suits and a range of unique gear.

Weapons

Base weapons