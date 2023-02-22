Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023
Image: Nintendo Life

Kicking off on 1st March, Splatoon 3's Fresh Season looks like it has learned from everything that its predecessor, Chill Season 2022, did well and amped up the content even more. Chill Season introduced a whole host of new weapons and stages alongside the headline reveals of Big Run and X Battles, and there are new weapons, new stages, updated features and even a new game mode incoming.

All of this is being gradually sent our way via the @SplatoonNA Twitter account, but with so much information to get through, these reveals can be difficult to keep track of.

That's where this guide comes in! We have assembled all of the details for each newbie heading into the Splatlands as a part of Fresh Season 2023 and grouped them together in the categories below. We will be updating these groups as more information comes in, so be sure to keep an eye on the guide over the coming days as more additions are revealed.

Feeling fresh? Let's dive in!

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Guide - Everything New Feature

Game Modes

Eggstra Work

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Eggstra Work
Image: Nintendo

A twist on the standard Salmon Run format, Eggstra Work consists of five different waves each with the same job scenario. There are stickers of varying levels to get hold of here so you will need to plan ahead to receive a better reward.

These rewards are also growing with the game mode. You will now be able to trade fish scales at the Grizzco counter for new work suits and a range of unique gear.

Weapons

Base weapons

  • Krak-On Splat Roller — A remodelled version of the standard Splat Roller, this new look adds the Squid Beakon as a sub-weapon and the Kraken Royale as a special.
  • .96 Gal Deco — A glittery redesign of the classic .96 Gal, this remains a good choice for some longer range splatting, adding the Splash Wall sub-weapon and Kraken Royale special.
  • N-Zap '89 — New design for the classic N-Zap '85. Comes with an Autobomb sub-weapon and Super Chump special.
  • Clash Blaster Neo — Fresh take on the Clash Blaster with a Curling Bomb sub-weapon and Super Chump special.
  • Z+F Splat Charger — New design of the standard Splat Charger with a Splash Wall sub-weapon and Triple Inkstrike special attack.
  • Z+F Splatter Scope — Aesthetic redesign of the classic weapon. Comes with a Splash Wall sub and Triple Inkstrike special.
  • L3 Nozzlenose D — A new take on the L3 Nozzlenose, this one comes with a Burst Bomb sub weapon and an Ultra Stamp special.
  • Rapid Blaster Deco — Has all the same stats as the Rapid Blaster but is paired with a Torpedo sub- and an Ink Jet special.
  • Neo Splash-o-matic — Much like the Splash-o-matic's standard model, this weapon gives off a good rate of fire and is now paired with both Suction Bombs and a Triple Inkstrike.
  • Custom Jet Squelcher — This has all the same stats as the classic Jet Squelcher but it now comes with Poison Mist as a sub-weapon and Ink Storm as its special.

Special weapons

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Kraken
Image: Nintendo
  • Kraken Royale — Returning from the original Splatoon game, the Kraken Royale makes its Splatoon 3 debut in Fresh Season 2023. This special weapon is slow moving around the battlefield but packs a punch with both its jump spinning attack or charged one-shot.
Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Super Chump
Image: Nintendo
  • Super Chump — Launches a series of projectiles that look like Super Jump spots into the battlefield which then explode after a short delay.

Stages

Um'ami Ruins

A new Turf War site that was originally teased way back in the Splatoon 3 Direct last year. This desert-set stage looks to be on an archeological dig site, with inkable planks being the main way to get around.

Manta Maria

A returning stage from Splatoon 2, the Manta Maria makes its Turf War comeback in Fresh Season 2023. Set on a boat, this stage is all about making the most of the high ground granted by nets and masts while keeping an eye out for the perilous edges.

Clothing / Items

There's a whole new catalogue of fashion items coming our way in Fresh Season 2023. Much like the previous season, it looks like we will be able to look ahead through the catalogue to see what unlockables are right around the corner.

A new set of collaborations are also heading our way this time around including a Z+F range from Zekko and Firefin. A taster of some of the new clothing items can be found below:

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Clothing
Image: Nintendo

Each vendor will also stock more products with the new season, now offering nine different options daily. These will consist of both returning classics and newbies.

There is also set to be a new batch of locker items made available this season too. From what we have seen so far, it looks like the catalogue will bring a range of sporting and musical goods our way, all of which can be used to spice up your locker layout.

Features

Pools

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 Pools
Image: Nintendo

A new way to connect and play, the Pools feature works similarly to Room Codes in other online shooters. You will be able to input a specific set of characters or words to be added to a group with all those who have entered the same. Once here, you can send battle requests, messages and notifications.

There is no requirement to have your groups' friend codes for this one, so is a good way of playing with larger groups online.

Anarchy Splatcasts

Deep Cut's Splatfest updates are going to become more in-depth during Fresh Season 2023, with messages signalling when a team has won a 10X Battle. This will be a good way to keep an eye on the changing rankings, especially in moments of tight competition.

That's everything that we have seen so far, but we're expecting much more to come our way over the coming days so be sure to keep an eye on this guide for updates.

What are you the most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.