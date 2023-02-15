Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced that Wave 1 of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass will launch on 28th February. This follows last week's details during the Nintendo Direct.

We don't know much about Wave 1 yet, but what we do know is that Inkopolis — the hub world of the original Splatoon — will be making a comeback along with the Booyah Base, where all of the products available will be the same as in Splatsville. But you might meet some new (and familiar) faces.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Long-time fans will also be delighted to hear that the Squid Sisters will be performing in Inkopolis during each Splatfest.





Head over to Inkopolis when the first wave of DLC from the



Buy the Expansion Pass now: pic.twitter.com/JR66QDOnem 🚨 Attention Inklings and Octolings!Head over to Inkopolis when the first wave of DLC from the #Splatoon3 : Expansion Pass releases on 28/02!Buy the Expansion Pass now: https://t.co/k7IbIVScrx February 15, 2023

Wave 2 of the Expansion Pass isn't due out until later this year, but it brings with it a mode called 'Side Order', which looks to focus on Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2.

Will you be exploring the inky side of Inkopolis on 28th February? Let us know down below.