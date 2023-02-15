Nintendo has announced that Wave 1 of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass will launch on 28th February. This follows last week's details during the Nintendo Direct.
We don't know much about Wave 1 yet, but what we do know is that Inkopolis — the hub world of the original Splatoon — will be making a comeback along with the Booyah Base, where all of the products available will be the same as in Splatsville. But you might meet some new (and familiar) faces.
Long-time fans will also be delighted to hear that the Squid Sisters will be performing in Inkopolis during each Splatfest.
Wave 2 of the Expansion Pass isn't due out until later this year, but it brings with it a mode called 'Side Order', which looks to focus on Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2.
Will you be exploring the inky side of Inkopolis on 28th February? Let us know down below.
Oh ok….. I guess that’s cool
Wave 1 still confuses me. Nice throwback I guess, but it seemingly doesn't serve any unique function? If it does, then why they didn't advertise that I have no clue.
I just want to know if Inkopolis's single player campaign is included with this. Its final boss battle is the best in the series.
So wave 1 just adds a pointless new hub area that offers the same shops as the main area?
I think il wait to see what the mode side order is all about before buying this expansion.
Wave one is cool and all, but I’m not gonna buy it till I see what wave 3 and side order is about, wave one is literally just a lobby skin, is it cool and nostalgic yes, but it acts as a bonus for buying it more then anything, which I’m not saying is a bad thing,
I’m gonna get it for side order anyway, but I do want to know what the other waves are before buying.
@MS7000 +1000000 the Splatoon 3 dlc trailer was super confusing. Pay extra to visit storefronts from different games (wave 1) and something else (wave 2) wasn’t quite the hype they maybe thought it was.
Unless it includes new multiplayer stages I'm not interested. A new hub world doesn't qualify as paid DLC as far as I'm concerned.
I'm okay with cosmetics with some nostalgia but why wasn't this included in the paid membership?
I have to agree with the consensus. I thought I’d missed something during the Direct; there’s no substance to this. Disappointing so far.
I still have a feeling there's more to wave 1 than meets the eye. And even if not, then I see it as more of a bonus. I'm personally not complaining really, I'll be happy to see a lively Inkopolis again along with Splatfest vibes and all that. I understand the complaints from other people though.
All of this should be on the Nintendo Switch Online + expansion pack subscription.
Players who buy the Pass get also food and drink tickets to use in-game, I think, so there's that. I never played Splatoon 1, so watching the Squid Sisters perform during Splatfests will be awesome.
Agree that if stores had exclusive gear in Inkopolis it'd be a neat extra, though.
Well, that's certainly not Spring. Did Nintendo change their mind? I'm looking forward to it but I wonder what else it has. Can we change the hub between Inkopolis and Splatsville to "move" and stay there? How will the Squid Sisters cover the news, especially Splatfest announcements when there's more than two choices? Is there a general store like Hotlantis? What's the big lobby in Inkopolis like? Is the old arcade machine still there, and if so, what if we could play the arcade games from Splatoon 1? I miss those the most.
So many questions. At least I know there's a new Grizzco building so we could still play Salmon Run there. I feel this should've just been a big free update if it's mostly a cosmetic change, especially with stores selling the same stuff. Side Order seems to be the real deal.
I love splatoon a lot but I seriously don't get this!? Am I missing something?
Wave 1 seems like nothing... Wave 2 sounds fun though!
Now I'm just wondering why they were so vague about the release date in the Direct if they were just going to announce the date one week later.
As explained so far, wave 1 is awesome as an update to the $60 game I paid for. As paid DLC it comes off as a cash grab. I'm hopeful wave 2 is as solid as Octo but that's the impression wave 1 gives me.
I've never understood a DLC package less. Don't "get" this at all. Who's actually buying this and why?
@MS7000 fully agree with you.
I have Splatoon 1 on the Wii U so if I reeeeally feel the need to wander aimlessly through its hub world I am already covered.
While I will only get this when the Side Order debuts, it would be nice to be able to get to the tableturf battles quicker.
